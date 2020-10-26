Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German government raises 2020 GDP forecast to -5.5% - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 12:22pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will revise upwards its forecast for growth domestic product (GDP) for 2020 when it presents an update to its estimates this week, a source familiar with the government's forecast told Reuters on Monday.

The government now expects GDP to shrink 5.5% in 2020 compared to a previous estimate for a 5.8% decline, the source said.

This means the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will be slightly milder than the loss of output caused by the global financial crisis in 2009 when GDP fell by a record 5.7%.

The economy ministry declined to comment and said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier would present the updated forecast on Wednesday.

The German economy contracted by 9.7% in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the pandemic.

An easing of lockdown measures, coupled with an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus packages, led to a robust recovery in the third quarter.

But a spike in new coronavirus cases has caused concern activity could slow again, and German business morale fell for the first time in six months in October. [L8N2HH24A]

For 2021, the government is still sticking by its previous forecast for GDP growth of 4.4%, the source said.

(Additional reporting by Christian Kramerer; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Thomas Seythal, Toby Chopra and Peter Graff)

By Holger Hansen


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aGlobal Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
AQ
08:35aSafe-haven dollar up as coronavirus surges, US stimulus hope fades
RE
08:35aAnt Group to raise up to $34.4 billion in world's biggest public offering
RE
08:26a'FAKE NEWS' : Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments
RE
08:25aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Marfrig and ADM Formally Launch PlantPlus Foods
PU
08:22aGerman government raises 2020 GDP forecast to -5.5% - source
RE
08:17aLibya to load about 160,000 b/d of Sharara crude in November - source
RE
08:15aCROATIAN NATIONAL BANK : Financial accounts
PU
08:14aFUNDS BUY CRUDE ON EXPECTED DELAY TO OPEC+ OUTPUT INCREASE : Kemp
RE
08:09aMicrosoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
3SAP SE : SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group