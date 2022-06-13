Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German govt declines to confirm Scholz will go to Kyiv on Thursday

06/13/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz visits NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup German troops in Pabrade

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesperson declined to confirm a media report on Monday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would travel to Kyiv on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Online magazine Focus, citing Italian newspaper La Stampa, earlier reported that the three European leaders would travel to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, adding a specific date to a Bild am Sonntag report on Sunday that they planned to go before a Group of Seven summit at the end of June.

"We still do not confirm that," the spokesperson said.

Scholz, who has not been to Kyiv since the start of the war, has faced criticism abroad for his caution in supplying Ukraine with heavy arms such as tanks and howitzers, and has been forced to reject criticism that Berlin is not showing leadership.

At home, frustration has also grown among Scholz's junior coalition partners over what they say are shortcomings in his leadership on Ukraine, an internal rift that risks undermining Western unity against Russia.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aCryptocurrency market capitalisation falls below $1 trillion for…
RE
05:26aN.Irish unionist party ties its return to assembly to success of UK govt protocol plans
RE
05:25aBank of England to drop post-COVID capital buffer rule
RE
05:21aDollar drives higher, yen tumbles to 1998 lows
RE
05:13aWorld stocks near fresh 2022 lows on inflation fears
RE
05:08aPoland to offer capacity on gas links with Denmark, Slovakia, Lithuania
RE
05:06aEMERGING MARKETS-Shares hit 2-week lows on inflation induced selloff, COVID fears
RE
05:00aEgypt's Suez Canal extends rebates for LNG, LPG carriers until end-2022
RE
04:58aInflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows
RE
04:56aGerman govt declines to confirm Scholz will go to Kyiv on Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
2Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
3TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC
4REC Silicon - REC Silicon and Ferroglobe Announce MOU for Solar Supply ..
5China stocks fall on COVID concerns, U.S. inflation

HOT NEWS