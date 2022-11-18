Advanced search
German govt: fighter jet talks on right path, does not confirm agreement

11/18/2022 | 08:16am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Friday said talks over the next phase of the joint development of a Franco-German fighter jet are on the right path but did not confirm an agreement.

"We have nothing new to report but we are on the right path," a defence ministry spokesperson in Berlin said.

When pushed on whether it was correct that there was no agreement yet, he added: "In principle, you are right. We are on a good path and as soon as there is agreement, we will communicate it."

Asked whether there will be an announcement at a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne next Friday, Scholz's spokesman said: "We are very confident that we will be able to answer your question on Friday."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Paul Carrel; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS