German govt lifts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.5%, sees 3.6% in 2022

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - The German government raised
its growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 3.5% from a
previous estimate of 3% as it expects household spending to
support the recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the
economy minister said on Tuesday.
Germany is struggling to contain an aggressive third wave of
COVID-19 infections as efforts have been complicated by the more
contagious B117 variant, first discovered in Britain, and a
relatively slow introduction of vaccines against the pandemic.
Presenting the government's updated growth forecast, Economy
Minister Peter Altmaier said Berlin expected gross domestic
product to grow by 3.6% next year and the economy to reach its
pre-pandemic level in 2022 at the latest.
"Today's spring projection is an encouragement despite the
currently serious infection situation," Altmaier said.
The Ifo economic institute said on Monday that business
morale improved only slightly in April as the third wave of
COVID-19 cases and a semiconductor shortage in the motor vehicle
sector were holding back the recovery.
The supply bottlenecks in production and overall economic
recovery are expected to push up price pressures in Germany,
with the government forecasting consumer price inflation to jump
to 2.2% this year and to ease to 1.5% next year.
Altmaier said authorities should be able to lift most of the
restrictions to contain the pandemic in the course of the
summer.
The government wanted to help companies master the
transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and was ready to
adjust legislation in tandem with the European Union to support
investment to help transform the steel industry and other
sectors, Altmaier said.
The economy minister also said the government was supporting
the domestic development of battery cells for electric vehicles
with 3 billion euros, which should help Germany speed up its
efforts to reduce carbon emissions in transport.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber
Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Philippa Fletcher)