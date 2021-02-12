German health minister says border closures "unavoidable"

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn
said entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and
Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14 were necessary to prevent
the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.
"They are unavoidable for a certain period of time to
prevent the spread of dangerous virus variants," Spahn told a
news conference.
Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said more
of the economy could be opened up in some states before a
planned March 7 end to lockdown restrictions if they have a
seven-day coronavirus incidence that is stable below 35 per
100,000 people.
"That's my understanding, yes," Seibert told reporters,
referring to Wednesday's latest lockdown agreement by the
government and the 16 federal states.
