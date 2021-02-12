Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German health minister says border closures "unavoidable"

02/12/2021 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14 were necessary to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

"They are unavoidable for a certain period of time to prevent the spread of dangerous virus variants," Spahn told a news conference.

Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said more of the economy could be opened up in some states before a planned March 7 end to lockdown restrictions if they have a seven-day coronavirus incidence that is stable below 35 per 100,000 people.

"That's my understanding, yes," Seibert told reporters, referring to Wednesday's latest lockdown agreement by the government and the 16 federal states.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; editing by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Seythal)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aBritain's ambassador reads out letter from 300 elected parliamentarians in myanmar to u.n. human rights council session in geneva
RE
12:48aUK Supreme Court allows Nigerians to sue Shell in English courts - ruling
RE
12:47aGerman health minister says border closures "unavoidable"
RE
12:47aAlan Mnuchin-backed SPAC to take health app Sharecare public for $3.9 bln
RE
12:47aDARKNET CRYPTO KINGPIN JOKERSTASH RETIRES AFTER ILLICIT $1 BILLION RUN : research
RE
12:44aGameStop situation unlikely in France, says market regulator
RE
12:40aGermany to fine companies whose suppliers abuse rights
RE
12:35aCHECK POINT -JANUARY 2021'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Emotet Continues Reign as Top Malware Threat Despite Takedown
AQ
12:30aInvestors warn CEOs on pay and perks ahead of UK AGM season
RE
12:23aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Rs. 38,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 17 February 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL UNLIKELY TO INVEST CASH IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES: CNBC
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL B : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ