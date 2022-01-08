Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

01/08/2022 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Lauterbach attends a news conference in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

"If we get a variant that is as contagious as Omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a new vaccine in a very short time," Lauterbach said.

The government is planning to put a permanent system in place to purchase and provide shots rapidly at any given time because there could be serious new outbreaks, he said.

"We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It's not over," he said.

Germany closed large vaccination centres in several states last summer when demand for COVID-19 shots briefly declined to a trickle before picking up again.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 44% of coronavirus infections in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said.

On Saturday, the RKI counted 55,889 newly reported corona infections within 24 hours, more than double the number a week earlier.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders tightened the rules for restaurant and bar visits on Friday as part of efforts to encourage more people to get a third vaccination, or booster shot, but shortened quarantine periods.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament will also soon discuss a draft bill for a general vaccination mandate.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aGerman SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
10:53aANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
10:43aManchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post
RE
10:41aECB MAY NEED TO ACT IF ENERGY PRICE RISES MORE PERSISTENT : Schnabel
RE
10:40aGerman health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
RE
10:37aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:35aSwedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections
RE
10:27aVenezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank
RE
10:24aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:18aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS