German household spending drives weaker-than-expected Q3 growth

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German household spending was the
sole driver of a weaker-than-expected economic expansion in the
third quarter, more than offsetting a drop in company
investments and state consumption over the summer months,
detailed data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product in Europe's largest economy grew by
1.7% quarter-on-quarter in adjusted terms from July to
September, the Federal Statistics Office said. That fell short
of a flash estimate of 1.8% published last month.
The data marked a slowdown in German growth from an upwardly
revised expansion of 2% from April to June. The economy shrank
by 1.9% on the quarter in the first three months of the year.
A 6.2% jump in consumer spending in July-September from the
prior three months contributed 3 percentage points to the
overall growth rate in the third quarter.
"This is due to catch-up effects in the service sector.
Restaurants, bars and the hotel industry in particular
benefited," VP Bank Group analyst Thomas Gitzel said.
But Gitzel added that persistent supply bottlenecks in
manufacturing were holding back overall growth, which could be
seen in weaker investment activity by companies in machinery and
buildings in the third quarter.
State spending also fell on the quarter, further pushing
down the headline GDP figure.
A jump in new coronavirus infections over the past weeks is
now threatening to kick away Germany's last remaining pillar of
growth in the final quarter.
"The consequences of the pandemic are causing a kind of
stop-and-go growth," Gitzel said.
Separately, a survey by the GfK institute showed that the
surge in coronavirus infections and unusually high inflation
rates are weighing on German consumer morale, dampening business
prospects for the upcoming Christmas shopping season.
