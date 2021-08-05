German industrial orders bounce back on strong domestic demand

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more
than expected in June, data showed on Thursday, driven by
bookings for large industrial items mainly from domestic
clients.
The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office
showed orders for goods 'Made in Germany' jumped by 4.1% on the
month in seasonally adjusted terms.
This easily beat a Reuters forecast of a 1.9% increase and
followed an upwardly revised drop of 3.2% in May.
Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing rose
1.7% on the month.
