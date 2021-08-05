Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German industrial orders bounce back on strong domestic demand

08/05/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in June, data showed on Thursday, driven by bookings for large industrial items mainly from domestic clients.

The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods 'Made in Germany' jumped by 4.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.

This easily beat a Reuters forecast of a 1.9% increase and followed an upwardly revised drop of 3.2% in May.

Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing rose 1.7% on the month. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aPfizer, Flynn charged 'unfairly high' prices for epilepsy drugs, UK says
RE
02:07aGerman industrial orders bounce back on strong domestic demand
RE
02:05aADIDAS : hikes outlook despite hit to China sales
RE
02:02aMerck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit
RE
02:00aSiemens raises profit guidance again as orders surge
RE
02:00aWpp q2 lfl revenue less pass-through costs up 19.3%
RE
02:00aWpp full year 2021 lfl revenue less pass-through costs growth now expected to be 9-10%; headline operating margin towards the upper end of the 13.5-14.0% range
RE
02:00aWpp 248 mln stg share buyback in h1, 350 mln stg planned for h2; 12.5p 2021 interim dividend declared, +25%
RE
02:00aWpp h1 headline operating margin 12.1%, up 3.9 pt on prior year
RE
02:00aWpp h1 revenue less pass-through costs up 5.0%, lfl revenue less pass-through costs up 11.0% (up 0.5% on h1 2019)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q3 FY 2021
3Ether near two-month high ahead of major protocol change
4ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : hikes outlook despite hit to China sales
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources

HOT NEWS