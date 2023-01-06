German industrial orders fall more than expected in November
01/06/2023 | 02:15am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 5.3% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.5% fall, after a downwardly revised rise of 0.6% in October.
The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Paul Carrel)