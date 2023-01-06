Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German industrial orders fall more than expected in November

01/06/2023 | 02:15am EST
ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 5.3% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.5% fall, after a downwardly revised rise of 0.6% in October.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS