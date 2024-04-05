A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 0.8%.
(Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in February, increasing by 0.2% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.
