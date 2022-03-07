German industrial orders rise in January on robust foreign demand

* Orders rise 1.8% m/m
* Forecast was for 1.0% increase
BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose by
more than expected in January, driven by strong demand from
abroad, data showed on Monday in a robust start to the year for
the engine room of Europe's largest economy.
Orders for industrial goods rose 1.8% on the month in
seasonally adjusted terms after a revised increase of 3.0% in
December, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an increase of
1.0% on the month in January.
Commenting on Monday's orders data, the Economy Ministry
said in a statement that "the current geopolitical developments
harbor enormous uncertainties regarding the further development
of demand."
"It is also uncertain to what extent producers will be able
to meet the high order backlogs in the near future in view of
supply bottlenecks and material shortages," the ministry added.
A survey published last Tuesday showed a sharp rise in new
orders drove expansion of Germany's manufacturing sector in
February, although rising tension between Russia and Ukraine was
starting to affect business sentiment.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf
Scholz has pledged to sharply increase German defense spending
to more than 2% of economic output.
Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank Group, said the
increase in defense spending would be supportive for German
industry.
"From an economic point of view, it is true that rising
defense spending has always had a positive effect on German
industry, which is heavily dependent on mechanical engineering,"
he said. "The multiplier effects are enormous."
Rising energy prices were fueling fears of a recession but
would accelerate an energy turnaround to reduce dependence on
Russian energy imports, Gitzel added.
Separate data released on Monday showed German retail sales
rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump
despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason
Neely)