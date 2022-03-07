Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German industrial orders rise in January on robust foreign demand

03/07/2022 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Orders rise 1.8% m/m

* Forecast was for 1.0% increase

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose by more than expected in January, driven by strong demand from abroad, data showed on Monday in a robust start to the year for the engine room of Europe's largest economy.

Orders for industrial goods rose 1.8% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised increase of 3.0% in December, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an increase of 1.0% on the month in January.

Commenting on Monday's orders data, the Economy Ministry said in a statement that "the current geopolitical developments harbor enormous uncertainties regarding the further development of demand."

"It is also uncertain to what extent producers will be able to meet the high order backlogs in the near future in view of supply bottlenecks and material shortages," the ministry added.

A survey published last Tuesday showed a sharp rise in new orders drove expansion of Germany's manufacturing sector in February, although rising tension between Russia and Ukraine was starting to affect business sentiment.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to sharply increase German defense spending to more than 2% of economic output.

Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank Group, said the increase in defense spending would be supportive for German industry.

"From an economic point of view, it is true that rising defense spending has always had a positive effect on German industry, which is heavily dependent on mechanical engineering," he said. "The multiplier effects are enormous."

Rising energy prices were fueling fears of a recession but would accelerate an energy turnaround to reduce dependence on Russian energy imports, Gitzel added.

Separate data released on Monday showed German retail sales rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
VP BANK AG -2.10% 93.1 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59aUkraine says Russia's stance on humanitarian corridors is 'completely immoral'
RE
02:58aPalm oil prices still have upside potential, higher will limit d…
RE
02:58aRussia-ukraine conflict will hit fertiliser prices next year, im…
RE
02:58aRise in palm oil production not enough to meet global edible oil…
RE
02:58aUptick in palm oil output this year insufficient to meet demand -analyst Fry
RE
02:58aMalaysia, indonesia palm oil production seen rising about 3% thi…
RE
02:58aSoybean oil output will rise marginally this year analyst fry…
RE
02:57aMTN Uganda reports 6.6% rise in 2021 pre-tax profit
RE
02:57aIndia's Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy - govt statement
RE
02:57aRussia's En+ Group mulls strategic options for Rusal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3WRAPUP 2-China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk
4Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
5Iron ore outlook is more bullish than lower China growth target suggest..

HOT NEWS