Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% rise.
The office offers more detailed data on its website.
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Linda Pasquini)
(Reuters) - German industrial production fell unexpectedly in November by 0.7% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.
