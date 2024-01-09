German industrial output drops unexpectedly in November

January 09, 2024 at 02:16 am EST

(Reuters) - German industrial production fell unexpectedly in November by 0.7% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% rise. The office offers more detailed data on its website. (Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Linda Pasquini)