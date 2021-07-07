German industrial output falls 0.3% in May

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell in
May, data showed on Wednesday, another hint that semiconductor
supply bottlenecks are slowing the recovery in Europe's largest
economy.
The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output
decreased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised decline
of 0.3% in April. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5%.
The fall was driven by a plunge in the production of capital
goods, such as machinery and vehicles, which fell 3.4%, the data
showed. Consumer, intermediate goods and construction output
rose.
Compared with February 2020, the month before the start of
the coronavirus restrictions, production was down 5% in
seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.
The economy ministry said the decline was mainly due to
semiconductor bottlenecks which are hitting the automotive
sector, but said the forecast for the economy remained positive
due to strong demand and optimistic export expectations.
Investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level
in July despite a bigger-than-expected drop as forecasts for a
strong economic recovery rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Thomas Gitzel, an economist at VP bank, said the supply
crunch slowing down production might temper some economists'
growth forecasts.
"Economists who started the year with an overly optimistic
growth forecast will have to apply the red pen," he said.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Toby
Chopra)