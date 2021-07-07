Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German industrial output falls 0.3% in May

07/07/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell in May, data showed on Wednesday, another hint that semiconductor supply bottlenecks are slowing the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output decreased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised decline of 0.3% in April. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5%.

The fall was driven by a plunge in the production of capital goods, such as machinery and vehicles, which fell 3.4%, the data showed. Consumer, intermediate goods and construction output rose.

Compared with February 2020, the month before the start of the coronavirus restrictions, production was down 5% in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.

The economy ministry said the decline was mainly due to semiconductor bottlenecks which are hitting the automotive sector, but said the forecast for the economy remained positive due to strong demand and optimistic export expectations.

Investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a bigger-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Thomas Gitzel, an economist at VP bank, said the supply crunch slowing down production might temper some economists' growth forecasts.

"Economists who started the year with an overly optimistic growth forecast will have to apply the red pen," he said. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aUK financial regulators consider diversity and inclusion targets
RE
03:18aFCA, PRA and Bank of England set out plan to improve diversity and inclusion in regulated firms
PU
03:18aBANK OF ENGLAND  : DP2/21 – Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector – working together to drive change
PU
03:17aSpain's Telefonica plans to sell minority stake in tech unit, Cinco Dias says
RE
03:14aUK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams
RE
03:14aEver Given container ship set to leave Suez Canal
RE
03:10aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Portugal's energy policies set a clear pathway towards 2050 carbon neutrality, according to new IEA review
PU
03:09aLondon Shares to Open Higher as Traders Eye Fed Minutes
DJ
03:08aGerman industrial output falls 0.3% in May
RE
03:08aShell to boost shareholder returns after oil price rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity
2PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons
3Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 billion cloud deal, welcoming new players
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO d..
5Analysis-Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift

HOT NEWS