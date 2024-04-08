(Reuters) -German industrial production rose more than expected in February due to the performance of the construction industry, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Industrial production rose by 2.1% compared to the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.3% rise.

After a revision of the provisional results, production increased by 1.3% in January compared with December, instead of the initial estimate of 1.0%.

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that production was 0.5% lower in the period from December 2023 to February 2024 than in the previous three months.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Paolo Laudani, Editing by Andrey Sychev)

By Maria Martinez