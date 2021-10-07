German industrial output slumps in August on supply chain woes

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output dropped
by far more than expected in August due to supply chain
disruptions that are holding back growth in Europe's biggest
economy, official data showed on Thursday.
The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by
4.0% on the month after an increase of 1.3% in July. A Reuters
poll had pointed to a decline in August of 0.4%.
"Manufacturers continue to report production constraints due
to supply shortages of intermediate products," the Office said
in a statement.
(Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Riham Alkousaa)