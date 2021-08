BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell in June, data showed on Friday, suggesting recovery is slowing in Europe's biggest economy, held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped by 1.3% on the month after a downwardly revised decline of 0.8% in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5%.

