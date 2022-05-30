Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German industry braces for tougher 2022 due to war, lockdowns

05/30/2022 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man poses in a wheel of a Caterpillar excavator at the 'Bauma' Trade Fair in Munich

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German industry is bracing for a tougher 2022 as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine compound ongoing supply chain problems, leading two associations to downgrade their forecasts for the year.

The VDMA engineering association cut its machinery production growth outlook for a second time on Monday. It now expects production of industrial machinery carrying the "Made in Germany" label to grow 1% this year, having already slashed its forecast to 4% from 7% two months ago.

Last year, production grew by 6.4%.

The BDI industry association said it now expects exports to grow by only 2.5% this year, after predicting a rise of 4% in January.

The lowered forecasts come despite many companies having strong backlogs of orders, as they are struggling to fill them: A survey by the Ifo institute said 77.2% of companies complained about bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials.

One in two companies affected by material shortages said the China lockdowns made the situation even worse than before, the IFO survey published on Monday showed.

VDMA President Karl Haeusgen said in a statement that before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 80% of companies described their business prospects in Russia as good or satisfactory. Now, 75% expect it to deteriorate in the next six months or want to abandon it altogether.

"This shows the extent to which the war has changed everything," Haeusgen said.

BDI predicts production will grow by nearly 2% - less than expected before the war began - with the caveat that this forecast depends on supply chain problems easing and Russian gas continuing to flow in.

Exports may also be a concern. Last year, machinery made up a substantial part of the 26.6 billion euros ($28.5 billion) in goods that Germany exported to Russia. ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Christina Amann; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
RE
05:44aStellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
RE
05:32aAnalysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again
RE
05:31aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
05:31aAnalysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets
RE
05:30aDollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up
RE
05:27aNATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says
RE
05:27aSpain's pm sanchez says nato's support to ukraine is unbreakable…
RE
05:25aMalaysia's Petronas to trade some Canadian, U.S. LNG in spot market
RE
05:25aFTSE 100 Rises on Easing Fed, China Covid Worries -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
5As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market

HOT NEWS