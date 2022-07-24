German industry cuts production due to high energy prices - DIHK survey

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - A number of industrial
companies in Germany are cutting production in reaction to
soaring energy prices, a survey by the country's Chambers of
Industry and Commerce (DIHK) showed on Sunday.
The survey of 3,500 companies in Europe's largest economy
found that 16% are scaling back production or partially
discontinuing business operations.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has had major
implications for governments and businesses across Europe as
they grapple with soaring energy costs and fears of acute gas
shortages over the peak demand winter months.
"These are alarming figures," said DIHK's president Peter
Adrian. "They show how permanently high energy prices are a
burden."
Germany is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its
export-led economy and to keep homes warm. But the nation has
been bracing for a possible complete halt in Russian supplies if
Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the
West while it wages war in Ukraine.
Already down from last year, Russian gas flows have slowed
even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, and Berlin has
moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency
plan.
Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper first reported about the
DIHK survey earlier on Sunday.
