June 12, 2024 at 02:13 am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation rose in May to 2.8%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen by 2.4% year-on-year in April.

The statistics office gives more detailed monthly data on its website.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Rachel More)