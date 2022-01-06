Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German inflation eases in December as expected

01/06/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German annual inflation slowed in December for the first time since June, but it remained well above the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2% for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 5.7% year-on-year following a record increase of 6.0% in November, the German Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5.3% year-on-year, which marked a further acceleration in price pressures after an inflation rate of 5.2% in November. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.76% 0.63365 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.19657 Delayed Quote.0.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.692617 Delayed Quote.0.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.30% 0.011866 Delayed Quote.0.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.884095 Delayed Quote.0.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aFed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off
RE
08:10aDollar steadies as boost from Fed rate rise expectation fades
RE
08:10aUK PM JOHNSON : I followed guidance on flat refurbishment
RE
08:09aSri Lankan shares register new closing peaks, industrials shine
RE
08:09aOne in three Irish firms defer tax payments due to COVID-19
RE
08:07aGerman inflation eases in December as expected
RE
08:07aSpot silver falls over 3%
RE
08:03aConagra Brands misses profit view as raw material, shipping costs surge
RE
07:58aKazakhstan reminds world leaders of costly fuel subsidy dilemma
RE
07:58aChina cyberspace regulator says it will build solid national cyber security barrier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off
2SocGen's car leasing unit ALD to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros
3Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
4Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS