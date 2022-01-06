German inflation eases in December as expected

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German annual inflation slowed in
December for the first time since June, but it remained well
above the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2%
for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on
Thursday.
Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with
inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose
5.7% year-on-year following a record increase of 6.0% in
November, the German Federal Statistics Office said.
The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5.3%
year-on-year, which marked a further acceleration in price
pressures after an inflation rate of 5.2% in November.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber
Editing by Madeline Chambers)