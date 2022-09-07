German inflation relief package to amount to 13 billion euros in 2022 - ministry

Aid for 2023 will amount to around 42.5 billion euros, of which 24.6 billion euros will come from federal coffers, according to a ministry breakdown of the package, which was announced on Sunday.

A one-off payment for pensioners would eat up almost half of the promised relief for 2022, amounting to 6 billion euros, while energy-intensive firms would get a total of 3 billion euros over this year and next, the document showed.

($1 = 1.0112 euros)

