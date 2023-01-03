German inflation slows in December on one-off energy payment

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) -
German inflation eased for a second month in a row in
December due to falling energy prices and the government's
one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below
expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is
not a given.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European Union countries, rose by 9.6% on the year in December,
preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on
Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted December's annual
inflation would rise by 10.7%.
October saw the highest reading since comparable data
going back to 1996, with harmonized inflation up 11.6% on the
year. November saw a slight easing, with an increase of 11.3%.
Compared with November, prices decreased by 1.2%.
Analysts had expected a fall of 0.5% on the previous month.
The annual increase has been driven primarily by higher
food and energy costs due to the war in Ukraine.
Energy prices eased somewhat in December but were still
up 24.4% compared with the same period last year, while food
prices had increased by 20.7%, according to the office.
A one-off payment for household energy bills in
December, part of government efforts to shield consumers, had a
downward effect on prices, according to the statistics office.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Miranda Murray; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Chizu Nomiyama)