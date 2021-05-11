Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German insolvencies fall further, new cases also ease

05/11/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) -Corporate insolvencies in Germany fell by 21.8% on the year in February, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, continuing a downtrend since the introduction of a waiver at the start of the pandemic.

Germany let firms that were struggling with the crisis delay filing for bankruptcy from March last year - though critics said the policy would only end up propping up "zombie companies" with no viable future.

Insolvencies duly fell, hitting their lowest level since 1999 last year. But since October, Berlin has phased out the scheme. This year only firms awaiting state aid provided since November were exempt from filing - until this month.

The Statistics Office said the February figures meant "that the economic problems of many businesses due to the coronavirus crisis were not yet reflected by an increase in reported business insolvencies."

Tuesday's data release also showed a let-up in insolvencies making their way through the legal system in Europe's largest economy after a sharp increase in recent months.

The number of new insolvency proceedings, which give an indication of the future path of actual insolvencies, fell 17% in April from the prior month, provisional data showed. That followed a 37% increase in March.

The European Union's top economic watchdog said last month EU governments must step in to avert a wave of insolvencies by healthy companies that are struggling due to the pandemic.

But local critics who say the fall in insolvencies over the past year is proof in itself the state has done more than enough and that excessive support risks impeding what economic liberals hail as "creative destruction", the term popularised in the 1940s by Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter to describe unviable firms folding to make way for more dynamic newcomers.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn's iPhone output in India down amid COVID surge - sources
RE
03:12aMoody's upgrades outlook for global aviation industry to 'positive'
RE
03:12aSurge in China's Factory-Gate Prices Adds to Inflation Worries
DJ
03:11aIan Osborne's Hedosophia plans Amsterdam SPAC listing
RE
03:11aIan Osborne's Hedosophia plans Amsterdam SPAC listing
RE
03:10aTesla had looked into exporting model 3 vehicles from china to the united states - sources
RE
03:10aTesla halts plans to buy land to expand shanghai plant due to u.s.-china tensions - sources
RE
03:10aOil falls on India COVID crisis, easing of pipeline outage fears
RE
03:07aLufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor until May 2022
RE
03:03aECB tapering talk is 'purely speculative' - Villeroy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
2Tech selloff extends in Asia on inflation fears, anti-trust crackdown
3Dollar hovers near 10-week lows as inflation expectations skyrocket
4Automated steering 'not available' on Texas road where Tesla crashed -NTSB
5CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA: Financial results for Q1 2021

HOT NEWS