German investor morale rises as price pressures seen easing

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany rose
unexpectedly in November on expectations that price pressures
will ease at the start of next year and growth will pick up in
Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of
investors' economic sentiment increased to 31.7 from 22.3 points
in October. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 20.0.
"Financial market experts are more optimistic about the
coming six months," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a
statement.
"For the first quarter of 2022, they expect growth to pick
up again and inflation to fall both in Germany and the euro
zone," he added.
A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions fell to 12.5 from
21.6 in October. That compared with a consensus forecast for
18.0.
(Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Riham Alkousaa)