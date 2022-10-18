Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German investor morale sees surprise rise in October - ZEW

10/18/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The sun sets behind the skyline of Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor sentiment rose slightly in October, even as the current economic situation was assessed as significantly worse than the previous month, leaving little room for optimism.

The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index grew slightly in October, to -59.2, from -61.9 in September, beating a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters of a reading of -65.7.

In contrast, the institute's current conditions index fell by 11.7 points in October to a reading of -72.2.

"The probability that real gross domestic product will decline in the course of the next six months has also increased considerably," said ZEW President Achim Wambach, adding: "Overall, the economic outlook has deteriorated again."

ZEW's indicators for euro zone sentiment and assessment of the current conditions mirrored Germany's, with sentiment up slightly in October and the situation indicator tumbling.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:43aOne child a minute being admitted for malnutrition treatment in Somalia: UNICEF
RE
05:42aNissan, Renault relationship should be 'more equal' Renault CEO tells Nikkei
RE
05:41aIndia cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
RE
05:39aKremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to falsely blame Russia
RE
05:38aBNP Paribas gets regulatory nod to set up China asset management joint venture
RE
05:38aGerman investor morale sees surprise rise in October - ZEW
RE
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2-
DJ
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains Upbeat as More Earnings Eyed
DJ
05:34aSterling dips as expectations for big UK rate hikes fade
RE
05:33aGold ticks up as dollar hits 1-1/2-week low
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
3Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
4Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
5Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

HOT NEWS