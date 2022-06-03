German lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Bundestag lower house
of parliament on Friday approved the creation of the 100 billion
euro ($107.2 billion) special defence fund that Chancellor Olaf
Scholz announced in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The money is destined to top up the regular defence budget
of around 50 billion euros over several years to help re-build
Germany's military that has suffered years of neglect following
the end of the Cold war.
The government decided to amend the constitution to create
the fund in order to exempt it from Germany's so-called debt
brake that enforces fiscal restraint. As such, it needed - and
received - backing from the opposition conservatives as well as
the ruling coalition in order to reach the two-thirds
parliamentary majority needed for a constitutional change.
The fund should enable Germany to meet the NATO target of
spending 2% of its economic output on defence each year, making
it the world's third-biggest military spender behind the United
States and China. The Kremlin warned earlier on Friday that
Germany's remilitarization meant increased security risks.
The Bundestag also passed a budget foreseeing 139 billion
euros of new debt this year - Germany's second-highest ever
level - to cushion Europe's biggest economy against the fallout
from the Ukraine conflict.
This required parliament to allow an exemption from
Germany's debt brake for the third year in a row, with the new
debt to go towards funding aid for households and companies
struggling with high energy prices as well as support for
Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv.
Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to return to the
brake next year, which according to government sources would
allow cabinet to spend no more than 15-17 billion euros in new
debt.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
(Reporting by Holger Hansen
Writing by Sarah Marsh
Editing by Hugh Lawson)