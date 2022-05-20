German lower house backs 40 bln euro supplementary budget to fund Ukraine costs

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Germany's parliamentary budget
committee approved plans on Friday to take out almost 40 billion
euros ($42.3 billion) in additional debt this year to fund costs
stemming from the fallout of the war in Ukraine.
The draft supplementary budget envisages new borrowing will
take Germany's net debt in 2022 to 138.94 billion euros with the
total government expenditure estimated at 495.8 billion euros,
according to the Bundestag budget committee.
Following overnight talks, the committee agreed the package
to help finance a second energy relief package for consumers,
business aid and higher costs for the integration of refugees
from Ukraine.
Germany temporarily suspended constitutional limits on new
debt to finance unprecedented fiscal support for the economy
during the coronavirus pandemic, borrowing 130 billion euros in
2020 and a record 215 billion euros last year.
From 2023, Germany's ruling coalition of Scholz's Social
Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens aims to
return to the debt brake rule of the constitution that limits
new borrowing to a tiny fraction of economic output.
In addition to the supplementary budget, Germany has plans
for 100 billion euros in credit authorisations for a special
fund for the military.
($1 = 0.9455 euros)
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Editing by Kim Coghill)