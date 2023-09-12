Birkenstock's filing with the U.S. securities regulator did not disclose the financial details of the offering, but revealed net revenue for the six months ended March 31 rose 19% to 644.17 million euros ($693.06 million).
The German sandal maker's IPO launch also follows the marketing blitz around blockbuster movie "Barbie" in which star Margot Robbie was seen donning a pair of pink Birkenstocks, boosting the popularity of the comfort-focused footwear among fashion aficionados.
U.S. exchanges have seen a series of new listings as the IPO sector looks set for a comeback with investor confidence returning to the market.
In July, Birkenstock majority owner L Catterton's beauty firm Oddity Tech rose 40% on its Nasdaq debut. L Catterton is a private equity firm backed by LVMH.
Birkenstock's trademark typically has been comfort rather than fashion. On its website, the company says all elements of its design - the buckles, the straps, the sole and the footbed - have a "functional purpose".
The company traces its roots back to 1774 and is a sixth-generation family-owned business. Most of its products are manufactured in facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Saxony in Germany.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
