Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German minister plans for extension of two nuclear plant lifespans

09/27/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nuclear power plant Isar 2 in Eschenbach near Landshut

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany plans to place two of its last nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim as reserves until April 15, 2023, and will decide whether to extend their lives this year, depending on the nuclear power situation in France, the economy ministry said.

Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia due to the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April.

"The operators will now make all the preparations needed for the southern German nuclear power plants to produce electricity in winter and beyond the end of the year, naturally in compliance with safety regulations," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Operators E.ON and EnBW welcomed the agreement on the possible temporary prolonged operation of their plants.

The nuclear power supply situation in France would be a big factor in the final decision as to whether to extend the lifespans of the plants, he said.

"Today, I have to say that the data from France suggests that we will then call up and use the reserve," Habeck said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.06% 66.4 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD. 1.01% 2500 Delayed Quote.7.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.11% 58.6 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pExclusive-U.S. seeks allies as split emerges over global plastics pollution treaty
RE
01:40pOptions activity hints U.S. stock market has not reached bottom- Barclays
RE
01:39pDenmark's Geological Survey recorded seismic shakings resembling blasts
RE
01:39pUkraine will not be swayed by Russian nuclear threats, annexation votes - Kyiv
RE
01:39pCredit suisse group ag's global head of global credit products d…
RE
01:37pBP working to redeploy personnel to two offshore oil platforms
RE
01:37pGoldman cuts 2023 oil price forecast due to weakening demand outlook
RE
01:37pU.s. authorities weeks ago warned germany about possible attacks…
RE
01:32pYellen says weather disasters reduce U.S. productive capacity, sap resources
RE
01:22pJ.P. Morgan ups Mexican economic growth forecast on manufacturing boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
5Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

HOT NEWS