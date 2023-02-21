Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German ministry: cannot confirm report on 20 billion eur TenneT takeover talks

02/21/2023 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy ministry said it cannot confirm a Bloomberg news agency report saying Berlin was in discussions to pay more than 20 billion euros ($21.32 billion) for Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT's German unit.

"No, I cannot confirm this," a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, adding: "We don't speculate about figures and sums that are not fixed yet."

The Dutch economic affairs ministry declined to comment.

TenneT said earlier this month that it will explore the possibility of a full sale of its German operations to the German state to ensure sufficient investment in networks in both the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT said at that time that its German division required 15 billion euros in equity and acknowledged that both the Dutch and German government prefer to fund, control and own their national electricity grid.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Toby Sterling, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:00aIreland cost-of-living package "more targeted" to families in need
AN
10:59aFactbox-Global emission trading systems putting a price on pollution
RE
10:58aBritain's Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines
RE
10:54aUkraine trades 'collaborator' clergy for POWs in swaps with Russia
RE
10:54aIndia market regulator proposes more power to shareholders
RE
10:52aGerman ministry: cannot confirm report on 20 billion eur TenneT takeover talks
RE
10:45aLloyds Banking's Investor Returns to Face Full-Year Spotlight
DJ
10:44aFactbox-Four-day working week: some are seeing a win-win
RE
10:39aChina's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin -WSJ
RE
10:38aSouth African rand slips as investors await budget speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, EasyJet, Glacier Bancorp, Mosaic, Trustm..
3China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
4Analysis-Fed's quandary: Can the economy keep motoring and inflation fa..
5Dollar hovers at six-week highs ahead of data blast

HOT NEWS