Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German negotiated wages barely grew in third quarter despite rising inflation

11/30/2021 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear face masks at Friedrichstrasse station during COVID-19 lockdown in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Negotiated wages in Germany barely grew in the third quarter despite soaring inflation, leaving consumers with less money in their wallets which could hurt future household spending in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Tuesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said agreed wages of unionised employees rose by an average of 0.9% year-on-year from July to September. This was the smallest increase recorded since the office began compiling the data in 2010.

Central bankers and policy makers are watching the development of wages in the euro zone very closely. They are looking for any hints as to whether rising consumer prices lead to higher wages which could mark the start of a wage price spiral and lead to higher inflation also in the medium term.

Tuesday's figure includes the agreed basic remuneration and the extra payments provided for in-wage settlements, such as one-off payments, annual extra payments or agreed back payments.

Excluding special effects related to extra payments in the car industry, negotiated wages rose by 1.3% on the year.

As consumer prices rose by 3.9% in the three months, workers suffered an actual decline in real wages in the third quarter, the office added.

The weak wage data comes after unions on Monday secured a 2.8% wage increase for more than a million public sector workers at the federal state level, a deal analysts said was too modest to kick off a wage-price spiral in Germany.

The decline in real wages bodes ill for future household spending which was the sole driver of German gross domestic product growth in the third quarter in light of supply bottlenecks and production problems in the industrial sector.

Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz, from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), has said his three-way ruling coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) will raise the national minimum wage by around 25% to 12 euros an hour next year.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aEmirates warns Omicron could cause 'significant traumas' for aviation industry
RE
03:01aUK's Micro Focus targets better revenue in two years on turnaround boost
RE
02:58aJapan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record $946 bln - Kyodo
RE
02:57aWise revenue grows 33% in H1
RE
02:54aUK's Marston's annual loss widens, but Christmas bookings positive
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says airline plans to have full fleet back in air by next summer
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says next few weeks critical, bookings currently strong
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says plan to redeploy more a380s to be tempered by new variant
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says omicron could cause 'significant traumas' for aviation industry
RE
02:53aSouth Africa's private credit up 1.29% y/y in October
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Asia share markets weaken as Moderna CEO warns on Omicron
3Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
4Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron - FT
5Musk highlights 'supply chain nightmare' in tweet

HOT NEWS