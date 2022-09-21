German network regulator appoints new managing director of Rosneft

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator has
appointed Johannes Bremer as managing director of Rosneft
Deutschland and RN Refining and Marketing GmbH after
taking on the role of trustee for the companies, the agency said
on Wednesday.
Christoph Morgen, who was appointed as interim managing
director on Friday, will now focus on setting up structures
needed for efficient control by the trustee and transfer his
duties to Bremer, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said.
