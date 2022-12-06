Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German orders rise points to milder-than-expected recession

12/06/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Orders up 0.8% m/m

*

Rise compares with forecast for increase of 0.1%

*

Economy ministry: recession could be weaker than feared

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders recovered more than expected in October as robust foreign demand added to signs that an expected recession in Europe's largest economy may prove milder than initially expected.

Orders rose by 0.8% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.1% rise, after an upwardly revised fall of 2.9% in September.

"In addition to the slightly improved sentiment indicators, this is a further indication that the recession could be weaker than feared, even if the outlook for the industrial economy remains subdued," the economy ministry said in a statement.

German business morale

rose

further than expected in November after unexpected economic

growth

in the third quarter, news of which came as full gas storage in Germany curbs fears of a supply crunch this winter.

A

breakdown

of the orders data showed that while domestic orders decreased by 1.9%, foreign orders rose by 2.5% in October on the previous month.

A survey published on Monday showed that a contraction in the German services sector extended into its fifth consecutive month in November, but there was a slight improvement in businesses' outlook.

Also on Monday, the Ifo economic institute said morale among

German auto manufacturers

and their suppliers improved in November as concerns about a deep recession over the winter abated. (Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:04aCredit Agricole pledges not to finance new oil extraction projects
RE
03:04aSudan lowers diesel prices for December, keeps gasoline steady
RE
03:00aWhat's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
RE
03:00aUk grocery inflation 14.6% in 4 weeks to nov. 27, down 0.1 perce…
RE
03:00aTesco sales up 3.9% in 12 weeks to nov. 27 year-on-year -kantar…
RE
03:00aSainsbury's sales up 4.3% in 12 weeks, asda sales up 6.1%, morri…
RE
03:00aU.N. summit aims for global pact to protect nature
RE
03:00aUk grocery sales up 5.9% year-on-year in 12 weeks to nov. 27 -ka…
RE
03:00aAldi uk sales up 24.4% in 12 weeks, lidl gb sales up 22.0% -kant…
RE
02:54aUK's Paragon Banking posts over 16% jump in profit on strong lending
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
3Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5EssilorLuxottica: Swarovski and EssilorLuxottica announce a ten-year li..

HOT NEWS