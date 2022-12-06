German orders rise points to milder-than-expected recession

*
Orders up 0.8% m/m
Rise compares with forecast for increase of 0.1%
Economy ministry: recession could be weaker than feared
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders
recovered more than expected in October as robust foreign demand
added to signs that an expected recession in Europe's largest
economy may prove milder than initially expected.
Orders rose by 0.8% on the month on a seasonally and
calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on
Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.1% rise,
after an upwardly revised fall of 2.9% in September.
"In addition to the slightly improved sentiment indicators,
this is a further indication that the recession could be weaker
than feared, even if the outlook for the industrial economy
remains subdued," the economy ministry said in a statement.
German business morale
rose
further than expected in November after unexpected economic
growth
in the third quarter, news of which came as full gas
storage in Germany curbs fears of a supply crunch this winter.
A
breakdown
of the orders data showed that while domestic orders
decreased by 1.9%, foreign orders rose by 2.5% in October on the
previous month.
A survey published on Monday showed that a contraction in
the German services sector extended into its fifth consecutive
month in November, but there was a slight improvement in
businesses' outlook.
Also on Monday, the Ifo economic institute said morale
among
German auto manufacturers
and their suppliers improved in November as concerns about
a deep recession over the winter abated.
(Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)