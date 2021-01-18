Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German parliament presses Merkel to extend insolvency waiver

01/18/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bundestag session in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's upper house of parliament called on Monday for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to extend a waiver on insolvency filings for firms hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The provision, which is due to expire at the end of the month, has helped reduce the number of bankruptcies in Europe's largest economy through lockdown, with the Federal Statistics Office last week reporting a 31.9% year-on-year drop in October.

The Bundesrat upper house called unanimously in a resolution for an extension to the waiver, saying that without it healthy but indebted companies would be forced to file for insolvency "through no fault of their own".

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht and the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in the ruling coalition, are also pushing for an extension. They have met resistance from Merkel's conservatives.

Critics say Berlin risks impeding what economic liberals call "creative destruction", the term popularised in the 1940s by Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter to describe unviable firms folding to make way for more dynamic newcomers.

The issue is knowing how to distinguish the zombies, generally defined as companies which would anyway struggle to cover their interest payments, from essentially healthy firms that have run into temporary trouble.

Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, said on Monday the economy is managing to stay afloat but could suffer a "sizeable setback" if coronavirus curbs are extended again.

Merkel wants "very fast action" to counter the spread of COVID-19 mutations and has brought forward a meeting with regional leaders to Tuesday to discuss tougher restrictions.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aJohnson says 'teething' fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID
RE
11:36a'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
11:34aTC Energy shares fall on fears of KXL oil pipeline cancellation
RE
11:34aIsrael sharing COVID-19 data with Pfizer to help fine-tune vaccine rollout
RE
11:34aBANKIA S A : presents a digital payments project with blockchain technology to the first sandbox call for proposals
PU
11:30aSterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs
RE
11:25aIMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
RE
11:24aEXCLUSIVE : Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
RE
11:22aSIAT SOCIETÀ ITALIANA ACCIAI TRAFILATI S : Steel Engineer, a new training programme for young engineers
PU
11:20aCarmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : takes on PPG in battle to buy Finland's Tikkurila
5Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ