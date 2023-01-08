Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
German police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack

01/08/2023 | 03:53am EST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday.

The premises of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor's office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster.

"The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack," the statement said.

Police said a second individual was detained as part of the searches, adding a decision on whether to issue an official arrest warrant would be made at a later state while the investigation is continuing.

News about Sunday's raid comes a month after German authorities arrested 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor's office said was preparing a violent overthrow of the state.

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
