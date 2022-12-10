Advanced search
German police give all-clear after hostage-taking in Dresden

12/10/2022 | 06:57am EST
Police secure the area at a Christmas market in Dresden

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police gave the all-clear after a hostage-taking that had prompted it to evacuate a shopping mall in the historic city centre of Dresden and shut the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market on Saturday.

"All-clear! The hostage situation in #Dresden is over!" police said on Twitter, adding that two people who appeared to be unharmed were in its care.

(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sarah Marsh)


© Reuters 2022
