Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds heist

12/17/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Most of the jewels stolen from a historic Dresden art collection in 2019 in a $120 million heist have been recovered, German police and prosecutors said on Saturday.

The 31 pieces, including a breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle and an ornate diamond head-dress, had been secured by investigators in Berlin, authorities said.

Their return followed negotiations between prosecutors and defence lawyers for the Germans who are on trial for the November 2019 break-in at the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) Museum.

In all, the pieces stolen from one of Europe's greatest art collections contained more than 4,300 diamonds with an estimated value of more than 113 million euros ($120 million).

Prosecutors believe the thieves sawed through part of a window grating in advance and reattached it to get into the building as quickly as possible during the heist.

The returned pieces will be examined by specialists "to confirm their authenticity and intactness," authorities said.

Pieces still missing include an epaulette on which a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond was mounted.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:55aGoldman will appoint Bradley Fried as next International chair- Sky News
RE
10:51aRussia denounces Moldova's ban of TV channels as 'political censorship'
RE
10:38aMoldova moves closer to breaking dependence on Russian gas, deputy PM says
RE
10:23aPolish ruling party boss says judicial reform may be 'destructive'
RE
10:15aAnalysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate
RE
10:08aFactbox-Aluminium companies compete to sell low-carbon products
RE
09:30aHeckling of Ramaphosa triggers backlash in South Africa's ANC
RE
09:21aExploding grenade launcher a gift from Ukraine, Polish police chief says
RE
09:11aGerman police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds heist
RE
08:54aOne killed in Kherson shelling, governor says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
2Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
3Exploding grenade launcher a gift from Ukraine, Polish police chief say..
4Russia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on..
5Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp

HOT NEWS