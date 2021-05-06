Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

German private investors currently own 9,089 tonnes of gold

05/06/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© PantherMedia /strelok

According to a recently published study* conducted by German Reisebank and the Research Center for Financial Services at the Steinbeis University in Berlin, the Coronavirus pandemic has caused Germans, historically fond of gold, to expand their gold investments further. Statistically, every German adult now owns 75 grams of gold, compared to 71 grams in 2019. According to study author Jens Kleine, this is due to the fact that investors are seeking value preservation and inflation protection as well as their desire to hold a real, physical value.

2.7 times as much gold as German central bank

According to the survey, 68 per cent of Germans directly invest in gold in the form of jewellery, coins or bullions, or indirectly through entirely gold-backed ETCs (exchange-traded commodities). Since the last survey in 2019, the number of first-time gold buyers has increased by 5 per cent. Over a quarter of those surveyed for the study stated they had purchased gold within the last two years, with an average investment of €4,250. Gold owners' satisfaction level regarding their investment is also at a record high of 93.2 per cent. Currently, German private investors own 9,089 tonnes of gold. By comparison, the gold reserves of Bundesbank, which holds the second-highest gold reserves of any central bank worldwide, amount to only 3,362 tonnes.

More young gold buyers than ever before

Young adults (18-26 years) are by no means only interested in cryptocurrencies: according to the study, with a share of 23.1 per cent, more young adults purchased gold during the pandemic than the rest of the respondents, of whom only 15.6 percent purchased the precious metal. Another significant difference between young adults and other investors also came to light with the aspect of sustainability in gold production, which is significantly more important to younger investors at 69.3 per cent, compared to a rate of 42.3 per cent among all other respondents. In addition, the survey shows that young adults would also be more willing to pay more to invest in sustainably produced gold than the other respondents.

* Study Reisebank, URL: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/116526/4904648

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pHEALTH AND HAPPINESS H&H INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 April 2021
PU
03:31pSHARE TRANSACTIONS : Proposed issuance of a shares and a share convertible bonds for the proposed acquisitions and notice of the egm
PU
03:31pCOSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT  : Grant of reserved share options under the revised share option incentive scheme
PU
03:31pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Appointment of independent non-executive director and changes in the composition of board committees
PU
03:31pINVISION  : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021
PU
03:31pASPIRE GLOBAL  : Bulletin from the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Aspire Global Plc
AQ
03:31pCIERTO TEQUILA  : Wins an Extraordinary Nine Awards at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
BU
03:31p2020 IMPACT REPORT : Finding Opportunities for Positive Change in Challenging Year
BU
03:30pBUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:30pAMERICOLD REALTY TRUST  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. : LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces Favorable Ruling Granting Preliminary Injunction

HOT NEWS