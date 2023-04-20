Today at 02:34 am

BERLIN (Reuters) - German producer prices rose less than expected in March, posting the smallest year-on-year increase since June 2021, according to data released on Thursday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 9.8% year-on-year.

Energy prices were still mainly responsible for the year-on-year increase, up 6.8%. Excluding energy, producer prices rose 7.9% in March on the year.

Compared to February, prices fell by 2.6%, posting the sixth consecutive decline.

The statistics office said the results are preliminary and will have to be revised because a price brake on electricity and gas that comes into effect in March distorts calculations.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Andrey Sychev; Editing by Miranda Murray)