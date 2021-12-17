German producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose by
19.2% on the year in November, driven up by higher energy prices
to record the biggest annual jump since 1951 for the second
month in a row, official data showed on Friday.
Analysts had on average expected an annual increase of 19.9%
according to a Reuters poll. On the month, producer prices rose
0.8% in November.
Energy prices were up 49.4% compared to November 2020 and
rose 1.2% on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said.
Stripping out energy prices, producer prices rose 9.9% on
the year.
In October, producer prices had also recorded their
strongest increase since 1951, rising 18.4%.
Producer prices are regarded as a leading indicator for
inflation. They are recorded at the factory gate - before
products are processed further or go on sale - and can therefore
provide an early indication of consumer price trends.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank took another small
step in rolling back crisis-era stimulus but promised to hold
down borrowing costs next year and even kept the door open to
restarting emergency support.
