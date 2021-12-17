Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs

12/17/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose by 19.2% on the year in November, driven up by higher energy prices to record the biggest annual jump since 1951 for the second month in a row, official data showed on Friday.

Analysts had on average expected an annual increase of 19.9% according to a Reuters poll. On the month, producer prices rose 0.8% in November.

Energy prices were up 49.4% compared to November 2020 and rose 1.2% on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Stripping out energy prices, producer prices rose 9.9% on the year.

In October, producer prices had also recorded their strongest increase since 1951, rising 18.4%.

Producer prices are regarded as a leading indicator for inflation. They are recorded at the factory gate - before products are processed further or go on sale - and can therefore provide an early indication of consumer price trends.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank took another small step in rolling back crisis-era stimulus but promised to hold down borrowing costs next year and even kept the door open to restarting emergency support. (Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aIn Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
RE
02:43aECB'S VILLEROY : We are "probably" close to inflation peak
RE
02:41aVoters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss
RE
02:39aMurakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing
RE
02:37aHSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings
RE
02:37aGerman producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs
RE
02:37aBundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years
RE
02:33aStellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks
RE
02:31aUK house price boom set to end in 2022, Halifax predicts
RE
02:31aProminent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
2Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
3Ghislaine Maxwell's defense seeks to make case that accusers' memories ..
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding ri..

HOT NEWS