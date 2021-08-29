German region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least one region in Germany is
planning to impose tougher restrictions on people who are not
vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country faces a fourth wave
of the pandemic, a state official was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
The German government currently requires people to be
vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate to
enter indoor restaurants, visit hospitals and nursing homes and
attend events, parties or do sports inside
The southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's social ministry
has proposed banning unvaccinated adults from restaurants and
concerts altogether, and restricting their contacts.
"If it hits the intensive care units, we have to act,"
Thomas Strobl, Baden-Wuerttemberg's deputy leader, told Bild am
Sonntag newspaper.
"It would be wrong to hold everyone jointly liable,
including the vaccinated. That's why there will be different
rules for the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated."
The health minister in neighbouring Bavaria also supports
the proposals, the paper said.
The leading candidates vying to replace Chancellor Angela
Merkel in a federal election on Sept. 26 have pledged there will
be no return to the strict lockdowns of last year and earlier
this year even as coronavirus infections jump again.
The country reported 8,416 new cases on Sunday and 12
fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to more than 3.9
million and the death toll to 92,130. About 60% of the
population has now been fully vaccinated.
Police tussled with protesters demonstrating against
COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin on Saturday. More then 100
people were at least temporarily detained, police said.
To nudge more people to get vaccinated, the government has
said it will stop offering free tests from Oct. 11, except for
those for whom vaccination is not recommended, such as children
and pregnant women.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jan Harvey)