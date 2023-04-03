APAS declined to comment on the matter.
BERLIN (Reuters) - German accounting watchdog APAS has banned EY from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years and has handed the firm a 500,000 euro ($541,650.00) fine, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the matter.
APAS declined to comment on the matter.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)
