German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal - Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German accounting watchdog APAS has banned EY from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years and has handed the firm a 500,000 euro ($541,650.00) fine, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the matter.

APAS declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)