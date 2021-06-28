German renewables use knocked by lower wind output

* Power consumption up 5.5%
* Renewables met 42.6% of total, down 8.1 percentage points
* Total electricity production increased 4.6%
* Onshore wind production down 20.6%
* Conventional electricity production up 19.7%
FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted
for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the
year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday,
falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points.
Onshore and offshore wind met 21% of demand, down from 28%,
utility industry association BDEW and the Centre for Solar
Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) said in a joint statement.
The figures were calculated under EU requirements that base
market share on usage rather than production, a basis also
adopted by the Berlin government for its climate target
definitions, they said.
Germany's power consumption overall in the six months rose
by 5.5% to 285.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).
Domestic electricity production increased 4.6% to 292.1
billion kWh, leaving Germany a net exporter, the data showed.
Renewable generation which along with wind includes solar,
hydro, biomass, waste and geothermal energy, contributed 121.7
billion kWh to the total, down 11.3% from a year earlier.
That included onshore wind at 48.1 billion kWh, down 20.6%,
photovoltaic at 28.0 billion, up 1.5%, biomass at 22.2 billion,
down 0.8%, and offshore wind at 11.7 billion, down 16.2%.
Conventional electricity production from nuclear, coal and
gas delivered 170 billion kWh in the six months, up 19.7%.
Europe's biggest economy aims to cut carbon emissions by
2030 by 65% from 1990 levels under a target set last month that
was raised from 55%.
