German rescue ship brings 108 migrants ashore in Italy

12/23/2022 | 10:54am EST
LIVORNO (dpa-AFX) - The German sea rescue ship "Sea-Eye 4" has reached the port of Livorno with 108 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. In the Italian city, rescuers began disembarking the people and handing them over to the authorities on Friday morning. The Regensburg-based association Sea-Eye had last rescued the people, including unaccompanied children, from unseaworthy boats in the central Mediterranean and off the Libyan coast.

Because the authorities in Rome then assigned the "Sea-Eye 4" to the distant port of Livorno in Tuscany, it took several more days before the ship arrived there to complete the mission.

Another German ship also has to travel further than expected with refugees and migrants on board. The "Rise Above" of the Dresden-based association Mission Lifeline headed for the port of Taranto (Taranto) in Apulia, where an arrival was expected on the morning of Christmas Eve. Actually, the ship with more than 80 rescued migrants was supposed to arrive in Roccella Ionica in Calabria and thus close to the place of operation, before the authorities changed their mind. According to the helpers, they are running out of fuel. "Whether we make it to Taranto is questionable," Mission Lifeline tweeted.

Italy had recently assigned several rescue ships to distant ports. The NGOs suspect behind this a tactic of the right-wing government, which is against the use of civilian rescuers. "Our fears that they are deliberately withdrawing rescue capacity from search areas seem to be confirmed," Mission Lifeline wrote./msw/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2022
HOT NEWS