German retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales tumbled more
than expected in January as the COVID-19 lockdown and the
withdrawal of a temporary cut in sales tax hit consumer spending
in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Tuesday.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales fell 4.5% on
the month in real terms after an upwardly revised decline of
9.1% in December. The January reading undershot a Reuters
forecast for a decline of 0.3%.
"This decline can be explained by the ongoing coronavirus
lockdown, which meant a closure of many retail stores since Dec.
16, 2020," the statistics office said.
The end of a temporary sales tax cut may also have
contributed as many consumers made big ticket purchases before
the end of 2020 to save money.
Fashion retail sales plunged 76.6% year-on-year, while sales
of groceries were up 4.3% year-on-year as supermarkets and
convenience stores remained open.
Online retailers continued to benefit from shifting consumer
habits with sales up 31.7%.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers closed most
shops and services in mid-December after a partial lockdown for
bars, restaurants and entertainment venues failed to push down
infections.
Merkel and state premiers are due to meet again on Wednesday
to discuss a gradual easing of lockdown measures that are
currently in place until at least March 7.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley
Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Andrew Heavens)