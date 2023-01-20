Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

German speed limit could cut more CO2 than previously thought -study

01/20/2023 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars pass a 120 km/h (75 mph) speed limit sign on the A27 Autobahn near the northern German city of Bremen

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new study has found that Germany could save almost three times more carbon dioxide emissions than previously thought by introducing a speed limit on its highways, increasing pressure on Berlin to reconsider the politically sensitive issue.

Data from the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) published on Thursday showed a speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour) on motorways in Germany, where there are currently no speed restrictions, could cut total CO2 emissions from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by about 6.7 million tonnes a year.

In an earlier study, with a different methodology, the agency expected such limit to result in 2.6 million CO2 cuts.

The transport ministry was not immediately available for comment on the new study findings.

As Germany aims to become carbon neutral by 2045, the new results add to mounting pressure on the transport ministry, led by the liberal FDP party, to ramp up its CO2 cutting programme for the sector that has been the slowest to cut emissions.

To meet its 2022 greenhouse reduction target, the sector's emissions should have not exceeded 138.7 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents. UBA will announce in March whether the sector met that target but had cautioned in November that there was no indications it had managed to do so.

In 2021, transport in Germany emitted some 148 million tonnes of CO2, missing its target by around 3 million tonnes.

The transport ministry says its programme will cut some 13 million tonnes in the coming years, compensating for the 2021 missed target.

But environmentalists say the programme does not go far enough, urging the government to introduce speed limits on its motorways, with some activists supergluing themselves to roads in Berlin and other German cities demanding such limit.

Germany's ruling coalition has failed to agree on a speed limit due to opposition from the FDP.

UBA's results coincided with Germany's constitutional court announcing on Thursday that it had rejected a constitutional complaint against the government for not introducing a general speed limit on the country's motorways.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Riham Alkousaa


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:33pU.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
01:28pU.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says
RE
01:27pUk pm sunak has been issued with a conditional offer of fixed p…
RE
01:26pNigeria's NNPC spent $10 billion on fuel subsidy in 2022
RE
01:22pYellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis - CNN
RE
01:21pHundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
RE
01:20pAmazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
RE
01:18pAngola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%
RE
01:18pUAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
RE
01:08pDutch defence ministry advised against ASML exports to China in 2020 -FD
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
5Gamesa again spoils Siemens Energy's outlook for the year

HOT NEWS