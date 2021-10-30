German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany's best-selling tabloid
Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB)
President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of
destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by
tolerating a rise in inflation.
The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde's predecessor
Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh hostility towards the ECB
on the part of the German public, which has for a decade been
sceptical of the bank's ultra-easy policy.
Two days ago the bank left rates policy unchanged despite
consumer price growth hitting a 13-year high.
The newspaper called Lagarde "Madam Inflation,", accusing
her of being a high-earner who liked wearing luxury fashion and
saying she didn't seem to care about ordinary people's
difficulties. "Christine Lagarde is melting pensions, wages and
savings," it said.
Asked about the article by Reuters, an ECB spokesperson
noted that in her Thursday news conference Lagarde had
acknowledged inflation is "clearly of concern" to citizens, and
said policymakers did a "lot of soul-searching" before
concluding inflation would ease again next year.
In an interview with German magazine Spiegel also published
on Saturday, Lagarde showed sympathy with the plight of the
ordinary German, saying she had noticed increases in the price
of groceries at first hand.
"I do my own shopping and pay attention to how prices
develop," Lagarde said. "I see that some everyday items like
yoghurt, bread or butter are becoming more expensive."
Bild's attack comes a week after German central bank chief
Jens Weidmann, an outspoken critic of ECB policy, quit his job,
arguing that 10 years in the role is enough while also warning
over inflation risks.
Inflation in the euro zone hit 4.1% this month, equalling
its all-time-high, while German inflation is even higher, likely
approaching 5% by year end.
($1 = 0.8650 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi
Editing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)