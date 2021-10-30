Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'

10/30/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany's best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation.

The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde's predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh hostility towards the ECB on the part of the German public, which has for a decade been sceptical of the bank's ultra-easy policy.

Two days ago the bank left rates policy unchanged despite consumer price growth hitting a 13-year high.

The newspaper called Lagarde "Madam Inflation,", accusing her of being a high-earner who liked wearing luxury fashion and saying she didn't seem to care about ordinary people's difficulties. "Christine Lagarde is melting pensions, wages and savings," it said.

Asked about the article by Reuters, an ECB spokesperson noted that in her Thursday news conference Lagarde had acknowledged inflation is "clearly of concern" to citizens, and said policymakers did a "lot of soul-searching" before concluding inflation would ease again next year.

In an interview with German magazine Spiegel also published on Saturday, Lagarde showed sympathy with the plight of the ordinary German, saying she had noticed increases in the price of groceries at first hand.

"I do my own shopping and pay attention to how prices develop," Lagarde said. "I see that some everyday items like yoghurt, bread or butter are becoming more expensive."

Bild's attack comes a week after German central bank chief Jens Weidmann, an outspoken critic of ECB policy, quit his job, arguing that 10 years in the role is enough while also warning over inflation risks.

Inflation in the euro zone hit 4.1% this month, equalling its all-time-high, while German inflation is even higher, likely approaching 5% by year end.

($1 = 0.8650 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pInternational opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit
RE
02:27pU.S., EU agree to resolve Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say
RE
02:21pDeere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote
RE
02:08pU.S., EU end tariff war over steel, aluminum, focus on Chinese overcapacity
RE
02:08pU.s. official says previously granted steel product exclusions will be extended for two years
RE
02:08pU.s. official says u.s.-eu deal includes melted and poured requirements
RE
02:08pUstr tai says u.s., eu agreed to share information and best practices on trade remedies to ensure products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement
RE
02:08pU.s. trade representative tai says agreement will ensure long-term viability of u.s. and european steel and aluminum industries
RE
02:08pRaimondo says u.s., eu agree to take carbon intensity into account in future steel negotiations
RE
02:08pRaimondo says agreement averts eu tariffs that were due to increase to 50% on dec. 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

HOT NEWS