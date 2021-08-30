German train drivers to go on strike from Wednesday

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Germany's GDL train drivers'
union said on Monday it would go on strike on Sept.1 for a week
after wage talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn
failed to yield a compromise.
The strike, the third and longest in the current wage
dispute, will affect freight services from Wednesday afternoon
while passenger traffic will be affected from the early hours on
Thursday. The strike will run until Sept. 7.
"This is one of our longest strikes," said GDL chief Claus
Weselsky, ruling out open-ended industrial action.
GDL, which has already held two strikes in August, is
demanding a 3.2% increase for drivers in addition to a
coronavirus bonus of 600 euros.
Deutsche Bahn has said that it is ready to meet the wage
rise demand but that the two sides could not agree on when the
increase should go into effect.
"A negotiable offer is on the table," Deutsche Bahn's HR
chief Martin Seiler said in a statement. "Wage agreements cannot
be dictated."
