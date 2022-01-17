German transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany's goal of getting 15
million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 includes
fully-electric and hybrid vehicles, the transport minister said
on Monday, in a retreat from a pledge in the coalition
government's agreement late last year.
"We want electrically powered vehicles. Of course, hybrids
also make a contribution to this," Volker Wissing of the liberal
democratic party told a conference organised by Handelsblatt
newspaper, in a hint of friction over the issue between the
greens and other parties.
The coalition agreement released last November said the new
government intended to target "at least 15 million
fully-electric passenger vehicles in 2030".
This was a step up from the previous administration's goal
of 14 million electrified vehicles by then, of which at least
ten million were to be fully-electric.
Hybrid vehicles, seen by some as a transition product as
companies and governments build the infrastructure for
large-scale use of fully-electric cars, have been criticised by
environmental groups for being at least as damaging as their
fossil-fuel equivalents because of infrequent charging and their
weight, which means they use more fuel.
Around half of the just over one million electrified
vehicles on German roads so far are hybrids, with the other half
fully-electric, car authority KBA says.
"We agreed on a clear goal in the coalition agreement of at
least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles by 2030,"
Green MP and transport policy expert Stefan Gelbhaar, told
Reuters, adding it was crucial to reducing emissions.
"I am confident that Transport Minister Volker Wissing will
make clear and swift progress here."
Touching on another problematic issue, Wissing was also
careful in comments to the Handelsblatt not to exclude the
possibility of powering combustion engine cars with synthetic
fuels - a policy his party supports but others in the coalition
do not.
E-fuels, made by combining hydrogen with carbon dioxide
extracted from the atmosphere, provide an
environmentally-friendly means to power combustion engine cars -
but producing them is costly and requires large amounts of
renewable energy to make them carbon-neutral.
In an interview with Der Spiegel last week, Wissing had said
that e-fuels were in short supply and so should only be used for
industries such as shipping and aviation.
Following criticism from Germany's auto association, which
is among those to say e-fuels should not be discarded, Wissing
said to Handelsblatt on Monday that "technological openness" was
paramount - and that e-fuels may be used for heavy-duty
vehicles.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz, Markus
Wacket; editing by Barbara Lewis)