Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

German transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal

01/17/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany's goal of getting 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 includes fully-electric and hybrid vehicles, the transport minister said on Monday, in a retreat from a pledge in the coalition government's agreement late last year.

"We want electrically powered vehicles. Of course, hybrids also make a contribution to this," Volker Wissing of the liberal democratic party told a conference organised by Handelsblatt newspaper, in a hint of friction over the issue between the greens and other parties.

The coalition agreement released last November said the new government intended to target "at least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles in 2030".

This was a step up from the previous administration's goal of 14 million electrified vehicles by then, of which at least ten million were to be fully-electric.

Hybrid vehicles, seen by some as a transition product as companies and governments build the infrastructure for large-scale use of fully-electric cars, have been criticised by environmental groups for being at least as damaging as their fossil-fuel equivalents because of infrequent charging and their weight, which means they use more fuel.

Around half of the just over one million electrified vehicles on German roads so far are hybrids, with the other half fully-electric, car authority KBA says.

"We agreed on a clear goal in the coalition agreement of at least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles by 2030," Green MP and transport policy expert Stefan Gelbhaar, told Reuters, adding it was crucial to reducing emissions.

"I am confident that Transport Minister Volker Wissing will make clear and swift progress here."

Touching on another problematic issue, Wissing was also careful in comments to the Handelsblatt not to exclude the possibility of powering combustion engine cars with synthetic fuels - a policy his party supports but others in the coalition do not.

E-fuels, made by combining hydrogen with carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere, provide an environmentally-friendly means to power combustion engine cars - but producing them is costly and requires large amounts of renewable energy to make them carbon-neutral.

In an interview with Der Spiegel last week, Wissing had said that e-fuels were in short supply and so should only be used for industries such as shipping and aviation.

Following criticism from Germany's auto association, which is among those to say e-fuels should not be discarded, Wissing said to Handelsblatt on Monday that "technological openness" was paramount - and that e-fuels may be used for heavy-duty vehicles. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz, Markus Wacket; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aUAE fuel truck blast kills three, Yemen Houthis claim attack
RE
11:00aOzone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say
RE
10:59aBank of Canada Survey Indicates Strong Upward Wage Pressure
DJ
10:58aGerman transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal
RE
10:57aBitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift
RE
10:57aSouth African rand slips as dollar edges higher
RE
10:56aRussian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills
RE
10:53aLebanese cabinet to meet next week after three-month gap, Al Jadeed TV says
RE
10:49aFirms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures - Bank of Canada survey
RE
10:45aThe study, among 150 subjects, also shows that fourth shot is still not effective enough to prevent omicron infection
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS