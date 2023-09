BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment rose less than expected in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 10,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.642 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.7%.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Klaus Lauer, Editing by Rachel More)